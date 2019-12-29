Attorney General Files Charge against Former Electric Power CEO

Ena December 29/2019 Federal Attorney General has filed charges against 50 individuals related to the disbursement of deforestation on Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Former Ethiopian Electric Power CEO, Azeb Asnake and METEC’s Deputy Director General, Colonel Mulu Woldegebriel were charged in relation to about 5.1 billion birr contract awarded to METEC clear a forested area where water from the dam on the Nile River is planned to flow, it was indicated.

Former METEC officials and other employees of private companies involved in the contract are also among the accused, it was learned.

The two officials are accused of power abuse which was done to gain personal benefit in a corrupt way.

It is to be recalled that the former Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Electric Power Azeb sacked in August 2018.