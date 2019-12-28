PM Abiy Launches Road Construction in Jimma Zone

Addis Ababa December 28/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed kicked off the construction of Merewa-Somodo-Seqa-Simodo-Limu Genet road project at Limu Kossa Woreda in Jimma Zone this morning.

The 94-kilometer road is expected to be completed within four years.

Over 2 billon birr is alloted for the road project to be fully financed by the Government of Ethiopia.

Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges, Oromia Regional State Vice President Shimeles Abdisa and other senior officials of Oromia Regional State during the launching of the road project.