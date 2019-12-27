Ambassador Says 2020 Historic Year for China and Ethiopia

Addis Ababa December 27/2019 China’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Tan Jian said today that 2020 would be a historic year for both China and Ethiopia.



Briefing journalists today, China’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Tian Jian said China wants to further strengthen its relations in multifaceted spheres, including hi-tech, agricultural transformation, trade and tourism.

The ambassador stated that his country will continue to solidify its support to transform the agriculture, livestock, trade and tourism sectors in the upcoming year.

Speaking about the potential and prospect of the cooperation of the countries, Ambassador Jian said: “ I used to say “the sky is the limit”; now with the successful launching of the Ethiopian satellite, I would say “the space is the limit.”

According to the ambassador, the bilateral pragmatic cooperation in the economic front has achieved remarkable progress. “China has consolidated its position as Ethiopia’s largest trading partner and source of investment,” he noted.

Ethiopia approved 147 FDI projects from China from January to October 2019, registering over 12 percent year-on-year increase and accounting 60 percent of Ethiopia’s newly-approved FDI.

Ambassador Jian further stated that the two countries maintained frequent exchange of high-level visits on the political front during which various bilateral cooperation agreements and steady development of bilateral relations under new circumstances were oriented.

On Chinese engagement in business, the ambassador said: “Chinese companies are working on the oil and gas project in Somali region, on the Aviation Industry City Project in Bishoftu of Oromia region, on the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport Expansion Project, Addis Ababa Power Network Rehabilitation and Upgrading Project, and Addis Tomorrow Project, to name few.”

In addition to that, Chinese businesspersons are investing heavily in sectors like textile, pharmaceuticals, building materials, steel, ceramics and bamboo paper pulp.

Ambassador Jian noted that 2019 was a year “driven by the momentum gathered from the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the Belt and Road Initiative, and notable achievements were attained in China-Ethiopia relations in 2019.”