MoFA Says Preparations Well Underway to Host Upcoming 33rd AU Summit

Addis Ababa December 27/2019 Preparations for the upcoming 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) that will take place from February 6 to 10 in 2020 is well underway, according to spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Speaking to ENA, Spokesperson Nebiyat Getachew said the national committee drawn from all stakeholders has been working aggressively for the successful conduct of the summit meeting that will be held in Addis Ababa.

The national committee is working on major activities, including transportation, security, and hotel as well other accommodation services, he said.

The spokesperson added that the summit is the 57th Ethiopia will be hosting since the establishment of the pervious Organization of African Unity (OAU), which is a real demonstration the country has the ability to host high-level meetings.

The 33rd ordinary session will be held under the theme “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development,” it was learned.

Nebiyat stated that “this year’s theme, besides the issue of economic integration, will be deliberated upon in order to bring peace for the entire continent; and it is compatible with Agenda 2063 to realize a prosperous and peaceful Africa.”

According to him, this year’s Noble Peace Prize, which was awarded to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, is being shared by the entire continent.

“The peace prize is symbolic, and it incidentally well-matched with the theme of this year’s 33rd Ordinary Session of African Union.”