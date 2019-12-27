Leave out Skepticism, Sustain Peaceful Coexistence: Elders

ENA, December 27/2019 In a globe of diversity, peaceful co-existence entails the aptitude of humanity to live in harmony. Living in world consisted of people from a multitude of cultures, ethnicities, and religion, there are bound to be only some points of contrasting interests.

Some argue that peaceful coexistence is unrealistic without conflict, however, recognition of these differences in humanity is decisive towards flawlessly peaceful co-existence. Despite the fact that it seems unfeasible and unrealistic to achieve peaceful coexistence, people can certainly strive to improve human conditions.

The unison of people can only be preserved, and peace can only be maintained through the recognition of the diversity of the human race with all that this entails in terms of an integrated socio-economic and cultural cooperation.

Ethiopia is a mosaic of rich cultures with more than 80 ethnic groups who have lived in harmony for centuries. The term peaceful coexistence and unity in diversity are not new vocabularies in Ethiopian societies, but recently trends show that a significant social propensity to perceive “the other” as a threat.

The government of Ethiopia is striving to inculcate the importance of tolerance and peaceful coexistence thereby curbing the growing unconstructive trends in the country.

As part of the move, the Ministry of Peace in collaboration with Justice for All Prison Fellowship Ethiopia has organized on Thursday day-long consultative meeting in Addis Ababa aimed at resolving the mounting distrustful between the people of Tigrai and Amhara.

Ethiopian Council of Elders, representatives of elders from both Tigrai and Amhara, government officials and other stakeholders have participated in the consultative meeting to settle the growing skepticism.

Speaking to ENA, representatives of elders participated in the consultative meeting said the nation should pursue its peaceful coexistence to sustain peace and unity.

Representing Tigrai elders, Melake Tsehay Teshale GebreMichael, said the people have the role to persist peaceful coexistence that last for centuries.

The people of Amhara and Tigrai are more or less the same people who lived together for many years in harmony, but in recent times the two people treating each other with skepticism, he said.

“It is, therefore, high time for Ethiopians especial for elders to value and teach the youth about peace and harmony that we enjoy in the country,” he underscored.

Haji Mohamed Jibril, an elder from the city of Dire-Dawa, said that “deep in our hearts, there is a great love for this beautiful country”.

So, no matter what differences that exist in society, be it ethnic, religion, culture or even political preference, Ethiopians should come together as one to stand for challenges that up-rise, he urged.

Elders should help and facilitate platforms for discussion when people are at variance to resolve their problems or at least narrow gaps and sustain peaceful coexistence, Haji Mohamed said.

Beyene Fentaw, an elder from Amhara, stated that lasting peace could be achieved by respecting each other and when people value for harmony.

“As an elder I urge the people to strength the culture of dialogue and to have respect for different ethnic groups and appreciate the diversity of other cultures,” he said.

The elders pointed out that it is disheartening to see that in the contemporary world, peaceful co-existence has turned into a speculation of an ideal world instead of becoming a reality in plural societies.