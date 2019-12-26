NEBE to Issue Electoral Calendar Soon

ENA, December 26/2019 The electoral calendar for the 2020 upcoming national election will be released soon, according to the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE).

In an exclusive interview with Ethiopian News Agency, NEBE Communication Advisor Soliana Shimelise said “we will make the schedule of the general election within a short of time.”

According to her, the delay occurred because of the numerous reform activities undertaken during the past some months.

NEBE has been undertaking capacity building during the last one year in order to transform the weak institution into a strong and independent institution that withstands interference.

As a result, the board is committed to conducting free, fair and peaceful election as it has been making preparations to fulfill these goals, the advisor stated.

Soliana said NEBE has been strengthening its structural capacity in different regional states and appointed heads to run electoral boards in seven regional states and in Addis Ababa City Administration.

As candidates in Benishangul Gumuz and Amhara regional states as well as Dire Dawa City Adminstration could not meet the criteria for the post of head, however, the posts were re-advertised, it was learned.

Explaining the financial position of the board, Soliana pointed out that the House of People’s a Representatives has alloted 2.6 billion Birr of the 4 billion Birr budget requested by NEBE.

Yet, the advisor further revealed that United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has been mobilizing 40 million US dollars from various international development partners for the election.

The European Union, USAID, and other developement partener have also pledged support, it was learned.