PM Abiy, President Isaias Lay Cornerstone for Eritrea Embassy

ENA, December 26/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Isaias Afeworki have laid cornerstone for the building of Eritrea Embassy in Addis Ababa today.

During the occasion, PM Abiy said this can be considered as diplomatic knot to further strengthen the relation between the countries in the future.

“We are providing the land for the building of Eritrea Embassy in a deep spirit of friendship,” he added.

He further expressed his hope that the new year will be the year when the economic cooperation between Ethiopia and Eritrea will be strengthened and the leaders strive for the prosperity of the people.

President Isaias Afeworki on his part expressed his delight that land for building embassy is provided by the Governent of Ethiopia.

During his stay the president is expected to discuss about consolidating the cooperation of the two countries with Ethiopian officials.