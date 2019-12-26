Forum Held in China to Promote Ethiopia’s Industrial Parks

ENA, December 26/2019 Ethiopia Investment Commission and the Industrial Park Development Corporation in association with Ethiopia’s Mission in China held an investment promotion forum in Beijing, China.

The forum was held on Tuesday under the theme “Ethiopian Industrial Production Capacity Forum”, according to Ethiopian Embassy in China.

The forum aimed at promoting the industrial parks in Ethiopia to Chinese potential investors in order to facilitate them to explore investment opportunities in the country.

It was mainly organized to introduce Bole Lemi II and Klinto Industrial Park to prospective investors from China and attract Foreign Direct Investment in the fields of Pharmaceuticals and Textile.

Ethiopia with a plan to be the leading manufacturing hub of Africa by 2025, has about 12 industrial parks, over 7 are operating while the rest are under construction.

China-Ethiopia Industrial Exhibition was also held two months ago in Addis Ababa Exhibition Center, to enhance cooperation and building the capacity of Ethiopian industrialists by creating a platform through which Chinese entrepreneurs and their counterparts could exchange business ideas.