Eritrean President Visits Adama Industrial Park

ENA, December 26/2019 Eritrean President, Isaias Afewerki, in his second day in Ethiopia visited the Adama Industrial Park today.

Upon arrival in Adama city, the president accorded warm welcome by Deputy Chief Administrator of Oromia Regional State, Shimelis Abdisa,and other senior regional officials.

Adama Industrial park is situated in Adama city, Oromia Regional State, which is about 100 kilometers South East of Addis Ababa.

The park is one of the giant industrial parks that Ethiopia has been building across the nation over the past few years.

The scope of the Park is textile, apparel, vehicle assembly and food processing cluster.

It is to be recalled President Isaias also visited yesterday together with Prime Minister Abiy the beautifying Sheger project and Entoto observatory and research center.