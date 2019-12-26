Financial Times Named PM Abiy among 50 People of the Decade List

ENA, December 26/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been selected as one of Financial Time’s top 50 persons who shaped the last decade.

Financial Times (FT) released list of top 50 people who shaped the last decade where it had only listed one African, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The FT’s 50 People of the Decade reflects multidimensional developments, with game-changing politician and influential executives from banking and industry.

Prime Minister Abiy was listed under politics category along with others including U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jingping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel former U.S. president Barack Obama and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Abiy received accolades for his domestic reform and initiating peace with Eritrea, that primarily brought him to the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize award.

The list is described as: “The game-changing politicians, influential business people, record-breaking sports stars and brave activists…”

The second decade of the 21st century began with austerity measures to deal with the downturn caused by the global financial crisis and ended with populist governments and illiberal regimes throughout the world, the Financial Times noted.