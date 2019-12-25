PM Abiy Hold Talks with President Isaias

Addis Ababa December 25/ 2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks with Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki at his office today.

Abiy and Isaias discussed about ways of strengthening the bilateral relationship between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

President Isaias Afeworki of Eritrea has arrived in Addis Ababa this morning for official state visit.

It is to be recalled that, through Prime Minister Abiy’s initiation the two decade stalemate that was resolved peacefully in which President Isaias’s contribution was paramount.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed praised President Isaias in his address after receiving the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, describing him as a “partner and comrade in peace”.

The two leaders have resolved the 20 years impasse between the two countries following the 2018 peace treaty signed in Asmara.