Ena December 23/2029 A report entitled “Managing Cross-cultural Dynamics for a Shared Future: China-Ethiopia Cultural Constructs”, which focuses on issues significant to the old and growing relationships of Ethiopia and China, was launched today.

The report is a joint research work of the Center for Dialogue, Research and Cooperation (CDRC), and China Center for International Business Ethics (CIBE).

At the launching ceremony held at Skylight Hotel, CDRC Board of Trustee member Tekeda Alemu said the book focuses on issues that are significant for the old and growing relationships of Ethiopia and China which has deep cultural roots.

Ethiopia and China can have best of relations carried out in an honest and transparent way, he added.

The publication is available with open access at the Center for Dialogue, Research and Cooperation (CDRC) website, www.cdrcethiopia.org.