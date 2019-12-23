Minister Selishi Held Talks with PM Hamdok, Lt.Gen. Burhan

Ena December 23/2029 Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Sileshi Bekele, on Sunday held talks with Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok and Lt.Gen Abdul Fattah Al Burhan, President of the Sovereign Council of Sudan on issues of mutual interest.



According the statement from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the officials have exchanged views on strengthening the bilateral relations of the two sisterly countries.

During the discussion, the Minister also delivered a message from Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed to Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok and the President Lt.Gen Abdul Fattah Al Burhan.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the Tripartite Ministerial meeting of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in Khartoum.