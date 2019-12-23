President Sahlework Meets Malian President Special Envoy

Ena December 23/2029 President Sahlework Zewdie today met with Professor Alioune Sal, Special envoy of Malian President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to discuss continental and bilateral ties.



The special envoy extended a message to President Sahlework from President Kita, reiterating the long standing and excellent relations existing between Ethiopia and Mali.

He assured Mali’s support to the reform process being undertaken in Ethiopia, according the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has been named as coordinator of the African Union (AU) for Arts, Culture and Heritage last February.

In his message, President Kita indicated the nomination of President Sahlework as member of the council of peers, which comprises 10 African leaders, two from each region of Africa.