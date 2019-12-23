Ethiopia’s Cultural Troupe Performed Live Concert in Asmara

Ena December 23/2029 As part of Ethiopia’s public diplomacy team sent to Eritrea last week, the cultural group has performed a farewell concert on Sunday in Asmara, Eritrea.

Eritrea’s Culture and Sports Commissioner, Zemede Tekele appreciated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrea’s President Isaias Afewerki for their commitment to resolve years of standoff and initiate people to people friendship, Spokesperson Office of the Ministry of Foreign stated.

Tourism and Culture State Minister, Buzunesh Meseret, said the Ethiopian cultural team has performed music concerts in three cities and visited various tourist destinations in Eritrea.

The performances, following an Eritrea’s public diplomacy team that has performed concerts in four Ethiopian cities, would have significance in improving people to people ties and tourism development, she added.

During its stay in Eritrea the cultural troupe performed in Keren, Massawa and Asmara.