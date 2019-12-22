The President Urges for Active Participation of Stakeholders in Preventing HIV/AIDS

ENA,December 22/2019 President Sahlework Zewdie urges all stakeholders to actively participate in preventing the spread of HIV/AIDS.

Sahlework arrived today in Afar Regional State’s capital Semera to mark the national HIV/AIDS Day where discussions with various stakeholders are expected to be undertaken.

President Sahlework, who is also Secretary of the National HIV/AIDS Council, stated that the disease over the last 15 years has caused wide range of damages including social and economic.

Due to the attention given, the prevalence of HIV/AIDS had been declining, Sahlework said, and pointed out “however, the disease is starting to be pervasive again because of the negligence among the leadership and the public.”

Mentioning that it may cause what it did years ago, the President underscored that all stakeholders must play their due role in preventing the spread of HIV/AIDS.

Moreover, she urged political leaders, community elders and members of every family to be alert in contributing their role towards preventing the disease.

Government officials including Chief Administrator of Afar Regional State, Awol Arba and many others are taking part in the HIV/AIDS Day being celebrated at Semera city.