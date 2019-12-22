President Sahlework Arrives in Semera to Mark HIV/AIDS Day

ENA,December 22/2019 President Sahlework Zewudie has arrived in Semera city, the capital of Afar Regional State, this morning to mark the national HIV/AIDS Day and discuss issues with various stakeholders.

Upon arrival, President Sahlework welcomed by high-level officials of Afar Regional State and residents of Semera-Logia city and its surroundings.

The president is expected to discuss with senior officials of the regional state, religious fathers, elders, and other federal stakeholders in her stay in Semera.

Sahlework will also have a meeting on gender issues related to the participation of female students and leaderships in Semera University, it was indicated.

Furthermore the president, who is also Chairperson of the National HIV/AIDS Council, is expected to visit Dubti Referral Hospital and its activities.