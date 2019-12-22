Trilateral Technical Meeting over GERD Underway in Khartoum

ENA,December 22/2019 The Ministers of water affairs of Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt are discussing about the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in Khartoum, Sudan.

The meeting that started on Saturday is the 8th trilateral technical meeting as per the direction of the Heads of States of the three countries and the 3rd meeting where the World Bank and the US Government are attending as observers.

The foreign ministers and water resources ministers of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia met in Washington last November to discuss issues related to the dam and they agreed to hold four technical meetings to follow up and assess the progress.

In which, the first meeting was held in Ethiopia in November and the second meeting was held in Cairo in December.