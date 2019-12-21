Catching Opportunities for Democratization in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa December 21/2019 Several scholars believe that Ethiopia had missed many ‘golden opportunities’ in different times that would lead it to a peaceful and democratic nation.

Walelegn Ambaneh, a 35 years old lawyer, agreed that those missed chances created new dictators who are more brutal and repressive than their predecessors, forcing the people to pay countless scarifies.

Despite the undemocratic nature of previous governments, Walelign said Ethiopians developed strong culture of coexistence that enables them to accommodate culture, language, ethnicity and religious diversity.

However, Walelign said this culture of the community does not supported by the political elite. He argued that the political elite do not develop a tolerable political narrative which has resulted today’s polarization.

Walelign believes that the reform Ethiopia is pursuing to resolve the longstanding problems, will in the long run address the problem.

“Of course, we have been still witnessing many conflicts in many parts of the country and extreme political contradiction, which is expected for me. And I don’t believe this current reform solve everything overnight, however, we Ethiopians have joined the efforts on peace to accelerate the change,” he stated.

Noting that the country has got one more ‘golden opportunity’ for long lasting peace and democracy, Walelign said the people need to learn from the past and stand for a change.

Lelise Menigstu from Oromia agreed that the people should play the key role in maintaining peace and fighting undemocratic practices.

She said the speed in realizing democracy in the country is heading depends on the role that the people of the country play in the democratization process.

“Honestly speaking, for me those havocs and disruptions are instigated by conflict entrepreneurs found in different parts of the country. Why we, the people, say enough to these practices and call for a swift measure?” Lelise urged.

When he addressed a peace conference held last night at the Millennium Hall in Addis Ababa, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said improving democratic culture and ensuring Ethiopia’s prosperity without a blood-shade is imperative.

Prime Minister Abiy said Ethiopia has repeatedly failed to catch opportunities and make democratic transition, which he said led the country in to blood shade.

Noting that demanding power with the barrel of gun was a cause of spilling blood in Ethiopia, the Prime Minister assured that the peoples’ vote is the only means for power transition afterwards.