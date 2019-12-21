Meeting on GERD Commences in Khartoum

Addis Ababa December 21/2019 Water ministers of Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt have met in Khartoum, Sudan to discuss the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).



The Water Ministers met to discuss the filling and operation of the GERD,according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

This is the third of the four meetings expected to be held between the parties on GERD after agreed to take the World Bank and the USA as observers.

Foreign Ministers of the three countries will also convene in Washington D.C. in January 2020 to review the results of the technical meetings with the goal of finalizing an agreement.