IMF Executive Board Approves 2.9bn USD for Ethiopia

Addis Ababa December 21/2019 The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved 2.9 billion USD for Ethiopia.

The three-year arrangements is aimed to help the country implement its `Homegrown Economic Reform Plan’ to maintain macroeconomic stability and improve living standards.

The program aims to support Ethiopia’s implementation of the reform agenda and catalyze concessional donor financing.

The Executive Board’s decision will enable an immediate disbursement about 308.4 million USD, according to a press release issued by IMF.