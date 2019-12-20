Some 250 Suspected Perpetrators of Violence Under Detention in Oromia

Ena December 20/2019 Some 250 suspected perpetrators of the conflict in Oromia Regional State on October 23 and 24, 2019 are in detention, according to Federal Attorney General.

In his presser today, Federal Attorney General Public Relations Director Zinabu Tunu pointed out that the culprits orchestrated the conflict to happen along ethnic and religious lines.

Similarly, 16 students of higher education institutions suspected of instigating disturbances in Woldia, Wollo, and Debre Birhan universities that led to loss of lives and destruction of properties are under arrest, he added.

There is still limitation in identifying the masterminds, Zinabu stated. He, nonetheless, emphasized that “we are working hard to ensure peace and order as well as protect the constitution.”

He called upon the public to further strengthen their support by informing the police and security forces whenever they encounter cases that endanger peace and order.

The draft law on hate speech and disinformation as well as firearms control and administration are among the revised laws that the government has been formulating to curb conflict in the country.