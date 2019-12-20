Ethiopia Launches Youth Connect Program to Create Active Youth in Nation Building

Ena December 20/2019 Ethiopia has officially launched today “Youth Connect Ethiopia” program, which aims to create active youth in nation building and connect them to socio-economic transformation in the country.

The program is part of YouthConnekt Africa which started in Rwanda in 2012 and aims to provide a holistic solution to alleviate the challenges faced by African youth by widening the pool of economic, social and civic leadership opportunities through National YouthConnekt initiatives.

The implementation of this program will focus on enhancing the role of youth in peace, security and democracy building, youth employment, the participation of youth in volunteerism service, and ensuring gender equality, among others.

At the launching of the program, Women, Children and Youth Affairs Minister, Yalem Tsegay said the program will create opportunity to connect youth to socio-economic transformation, integrate Ethiopian youth with African youth.

Currently 14 countries are implementing the youth connect program, she said, adding that Ethiopia has taken lessons from other countries and incorporated them into the country’s perspective to benefit the youth.

Furthermore, Yalem stated that this program is crucial in resolving the challenges faced by the youth in socio-economic and political spheres, and contribute toward scaling up the role of youth in peace, development and prosperity in Ethiopia and beyond.

SDGs Adviser at UNDP, Alessandra Casazza said on her part remarkable achievements have been made in the countries which have implemented this program.

“We are very confident that this program in Ethiopia will contribute towards employment creation, social cohesion, active citizenship, civil engagement and leadership,” she added.

Furthermore, she reaffirmed that United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is committed to continue working with the Government of Ethiopia to “develop robust youth connect chapter.”

The program will be implemented by Ministry of Women, Children and Youth, in collaboration with UNDP and Center of African Leadership Studies (CALS).

The purpose of the YouthConnekt Africa (YCA) Hub is to provide a holistic solution to alleviate the challenges faced by African youth by widening the pool of economic, social and civic leadership opportunities through National YouthConnekt initiatives, it was learned.

Its key goals is to create 10 million jobs for youth, empower 25 million youth with skills, nurture one million youth, connect 100 million young Africans and close the gender gap.