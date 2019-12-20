ENA, BMN Ink to Set up Long-Term Strategic Partnership

Ena December 20/2019 The Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) and the Chinese Beijing Media Network (BMN) agreed to establish a long-term strategic partnership in a bid to boost the existing bilateral relations.



The agreement was signed at Beijing International Media Forum held in Beijing from December 10-13, 2019.

According to the agreement the two media houses will exchange information on major news events, and current affairs of mutual concern.

The two sides have also agreed to periodically publish multi-media reports aimed at strengthening areas of cooperation including cultural, education, urban management, science and technology so as to advance mutual understanding among people of the two capitals and the two countries at large.

The three-year deal includes short-term exchange visits for journalists and senior executives to promote mutual learning.

The 2019 forum was held under the theme “Connectivity, Mutual Learning, and Win-Win Cooperation” attracted 14 senior media managers and editors from 12 countries including Ethiopia, Russia, Japan, Turkey Iran, and Pakistan.

The forum, organized by the Beijing Media Network (BMN) in collaboration with Chinese Public Diplomacy Association and Beijing Municipal Information Office, was also accompanied by visits to various media outlets run by BMN in the capital.

BMN inked similar agreements with the Nepal National News Agency (RSS) and the Turkish Aydinlik News Agency on the occasion.

BMN is a giant media house in Beijing, established by integrating Beijing Beiguang Media Group, Radio Beijing Corporation and Beijing TV station that operates more than dozens of television and radio channels in various languages.