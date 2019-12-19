CCRDA Calls for Solidarity in Respecting Rule of Law, Upholding Human Rights

Addis Ababa December 19/2019 The Consortium of Christian Relief and Development Association (CCRDA) called for solidarity in respecting the constitution, rule of law and upholding human rights of Ethiopians.



A national conference on the role of Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in peace building and conflict transformation practices kicked off today.

Addressing the conference, CCRDA Executive Director, Nigussu Legesse said “strengthening the role of CSOs is crucial to ensure their rights as well as the society they stand for.”

Harnessing the various traditional ways of conflict resolving mechanisms across the nation is pivotal, he said adding that “peace is as important as the air we breathe.”

Although the role of CSOs in different national issues was almost close to nothing, there is an encouraging situation with the recently approved proclamation, Nigussu pointed out.

However, CCRDA stated that it is critically concerned with the overall peace and security situation of the country and called for respect of constitution and rule of law to respect and maintain peace and security in Ethiopia.

The association urged media and political parties to responsibly and accountably play positive roles for the peace and security of the country.

Members of various Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) are taking part in national conference organized by Consortium of Christian Relief and Development Association (CCRDA).