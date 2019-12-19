Ethio-Russian Military, Technical Cooperation Meeting Held in Moscow

ENA,December 19/2019 The 10th Ethiopia and Russia Intergovernmental Working Group on Military and technical cooperation meeting was held in Moscow on December 17-18, 2019.

The meeting aimed to scaling up the military and technical cooperation between Ethiopia and Russia.

The meeting co-chaired by Head of the Ethiopian Delegation, State Minister of Defense, Lelalem Gebreyohannes and Head of the Russian Delegation Anatoliy Punchuk, Deputy Director of Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation (FSMTC).

According to Ethiopian Embassy in Moscow, the meeting was aimed at enhancing military and technical cooperation between Ethiopia and Russia,

In her remark, State Minister Lelalem Gebreyohannes hailed the longstanding military and technical cooperation between the two countries.

She also expressed Ethiopia’s commitment to further strengthen relations with Russia.

Anatoliy Punchuk, on his part commended the deep-seated relations between the two countries.

He called on for further actions to take the relationship to a higher level.