Deputy PM Demeke Holds Talks with Swiss Foreign Minister

Ena December 18/2019 Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonen today held talks with Swiss Foreign Minister, Ignazio Cassis, on the sidelines of the Global Refugee Forum which is being held in Geneva.

According to office of the Deputy Prime Minister, the two sides discussed on ways of further enhancing bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Switzerland.

They expressed their commitment to work together focusing on economic cooperation between the two countries.

A high level delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonen is participating in the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, Switzerland.