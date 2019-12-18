President Sahlework Bid Farewell Outgoing Nigerian Ambassador

Ena December 18/2019 President Sahlework Zewdie bids farewell to the outgoing Nigerian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Bankole Adeoye, at the National Palace today.



According to the Office of the President, Bankole Adeoye served as Ambassador of Nigeria to Ethiopia for the last two and half years.

During the farewell, President Sahlework highlighted the long standing strategic partnership between the two countries that promoted peace and regional cooperation on the continent.

The Ambassador on his part recalled some of the major achievements in strengthening bilateral relations and highlighted the importance of experience sharing between Ethiopia and Nigeria.

Ethiopia and Nigeria have had diplomatic relations since the 1960s, it was learned.