Ethiopian Public Diplomacy Group Accorded Warm Welcome in Keren City

Addis Ababa December 17/2019 Ethiopia’s Public Diplomacy group was warmly welcomed upon its arrival in Keren City, Eritrea, this afternoon, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Concerts are scheduled in Keren, Massawa and Asmara during the week-long stay of the diplomacy group.

The visit is aimed at enhancing people-to-people relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea, it was learned.

The Ethiopian Public Diplomacy group, which arrived at Asmara yesterday, comprises of a cultural troupe and high officials.

The group has a total of more than 50 members.

It is to be recalled that the Eritrean Public Diplomacy group had made similar tour in Ethiopia last April.