Deputy PM Urges to Improve Support for Refugees

Addis Ababa December 17/2019 Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, urged the international community to improve support for refugees in order to enhance their socio-economy capacity.



Demeke made the remarks as the first Global Refugee Forum opens today in Geneva, Switzerland.

A sustainable resolution to refugee situations can not be achieved without the cooperation of the, the deputy Prime Minister noted and adding that the support for refugee should be more responsible.

He said that Ethiopia is committed to provide the necessary supports to refugees based on the comprehensive refugee response framework (CRRF).

The support and response to refugees through Ethiopia will be strengthened in accordance with the International Refugee Convention framework, he added.

He announced that Ethiopia is ready to provide practical assistance to refugees in the areas of basic services and social security, capacity building, skill training as well as economic integration.

The Forum is the first assembly at the Ministerial level to follow up on the practical implementation of the Global Compact on Refugees, affirmed at the UN in New York in December 2018.

The first Global Refugee Forum hosted by Switzerland co-convened by Ethiopia, Turkey, Costa Rica, Germany, and Pakistan.

The Global Refugee Forum, convened at the ministerial level, is a unique occasion for UN Member States and other stakeholders to deliver concrete pledges and contributions that will advance the objectives of the Global Compact and achieve tangible benefits for refugees and host communities.