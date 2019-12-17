Deputy PM Demeke Confers with WHO Director General

Addis Ababa December 17/2019 Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, held talks with the Director General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom.

Demeke met with the Director General on Monday on the sideline event of the first Global Refugee forum undertaking in Geneva, Switzerland.

The officials have discussed about comprehensive health coverage, early healthcare, nutrition, pharmacological delivery as well as capacity building.

The Deputy Prime Minister appreciated WHO’s support in the development of health sector in Ethiopia.

WHO’s Director General, Dr.Tedros Adhanom, indicated that the organization will further strength its partnership with Ethiopia.