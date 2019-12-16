Workshop Underway to Prepare Launching of Journalism, Climate Emergency Project for East Africa

Addis Ababa December 16/2019 A three-day workshop aimed at building the capacity of journalists from the east Africa region to address issues related to climate change opened here today.

Following the worksop, a project that encourages media organizations in Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda to play a more proactive role in climate change reporting will be launched early in January, it was disclosed.

More than fifty media professionals are attending the workshop.

Speaking to ENA, Canal France International (CFI) Project Manager Anne-Sophie Ricco said the objective of the project is to build the capacity of East African region journalists to address issues related to climate change.

The project will involve professionals from 12 media outlets who receive technical, editorial and financial support, she added.

According to her, Africa is one of the vulnerable continents that have been suffering from food insecurity and access to water. “The climate issue remain largely under-exploited by the media.”

Ricco stated that the project will enable journalists to contribute in ensuring that civil society and public decision-makers give greater consideration to the implications and consequences related to the climate emergency. That will encourage behavioral change among citizens and politicians.

The workshop and project is supported by Canal France International (CFI), a French media development agency that aims to encourage media organizations to play a more proactive role in climate change reporting.