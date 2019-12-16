Amhara, Oromo Political Parties “Searching for Common Stand”

Addis Ababa December 16/2019 A forum of political parties from the Amhara and Oromo regional states has been undertaking consultations on finding a common ground.

The two-day forum is reportedly aimed at bringing sustainable solutions and strengthening relations.

Discussing the “peculiarity of politics in Ethiopia”, Dima Noggo said it is critical to thoroughly discuss and change the political culture of the country.

Political power had been seized in Ethiopia through violence, he noted, adding that “we, however, need to work on persuasiveness that will gain respect of the public.”

Stating the need to grab the opportunities at hand in moving to transition, Dima stressed that “it is time to snatch the prevailing opportunity to evaluate our historical background and the experience of other countries and implement it better.”

According to him, sensitizing differences was among the prominent backdrops of the Ethiopian political culture.

The other panelist from Addis Ababa University, Sisay Awogichew said “the conflicts in the past were over-communicated while the cohesion and solidarity of the Amhara and Oromo people were understated.”

This has turned out to misunderstanding of the shared values, inciting unwanted conflicts, he pointed out.

“It is only when we have genuine history that we can remain united and move together,” Sisay emphasized.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, activist Jawar Mohammed said the transition is the result of cooperation between the Amhara and Oromo political elites as well as the youth.

“To consolidate this and transition the country into a peaceful democratic system, coordination, negotiation, discussion and consensus among the elites of the two nations is extremely important,” he underlined.

According to the activist, disagreement leads to conflict and endangers the transition. “Therefore, it is very important that we the Oromo and the Amhara elites negotiate, discuss and pave the way for a democratic transition”, Jawar emphasized.

He asserted that “any minor conflicts and tensions between the two can destabilize the country and even endanger the existence of the state.”

Negotiations, discussions and agreement among the elites of the Oromo and Amhara are very important for national reconciliation and peaceful transition to democracy, the activist pointed out.

Jawar, however, cautioned that this does not mean that the country belongs only to the Oromo and Amhara. It belongs to all the nations and nationalities in the country, and “it is important for us to lead the way by holding discussions between ourselves and also bring other nationalities on board.”