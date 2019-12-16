Ethiopian Delegation Arrives in Geneva to Partake in the Refugee Forum

Addis Ababa December 16/2019 A high level Ethiopian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonnen arrived in Geneva, Switzerland to attend the first Global Refugee Forum.

Upon arrival the delegation was received by Head of Ethiopia’s Mission to Switzerland.

The Deputy Prime Minster is expected to deliver a keynote address on the forum and will also expected hold discussions with international humanitarian organizations located in Geneva on the sideline of the meeting.

The Ethiopian delegation also expected to share experience on humanitarian support regarding refugees.

Ethiopia is selected to represent Africa on the forum as the country hosting close to a million refugees from neighboring countries.

The global refugee forum is co-convened by Ethiopia, Turkey, Costa RiCa, Germany, and Pakistan.

The forum is the first assembly at the Ministerial level to follow up on the practical implementation of the Global Compact on Refugees, affirmed at the UN in New York in December 2018.