Addis Ababa December 16/2019 President Sahlework Zewdie has been selected as one of the ‘World’s Most Powerful Women’ in the Forbes 2019 edition.

The President is the only African woman on the list.

President Sahle-Work Zewde is a role model not only for Ethiopian women but women all around the world.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been named the world’s most powerful woman for the ninth year running in a wide-ranging list intended to celebrate the 100 most influential females of this year.