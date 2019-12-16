Ethiopia’s Public Diplomacy Team to Visit Eritrea

Addis Ababa December 16/2019 Ethiopia’s Public Diplomacy (PD) team will be visiting Eritrea today, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Public Diplomacy team led by Ministry of Culture and Tourism is comprised of some 50 persons.

The team will leave to Asmara this afternoon for one week stay in the country.

The visit is aimed at boosting bilateral and people to people relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

The Public Diplomacy team is composed of senior government officials, politicians, artists and business people, among others.

Ethiopia PD has paid a visit to Uganda last November to further cement bilateral ties with Kampala.