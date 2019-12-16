Japan Extends about 13 Million USD for Addis Road Maintenance

Addis Ababa December 16/2019 Ethiopia and Japan signed a grant agreement of 12.7 million USD for road maintenance in Addis Ababa city.

The agreement was signed by Finance Minister, Ahmed Shide and Matsunaga Daisuke, Ambassador of Japan to Ethiopia.

After the signing ceremony, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide, said the grant agreement will help to improve traffic flow, enhance travel times and quality of roads as well as reduce accidents in the city.

The agreement will further strengthen cooperation and partnership between the two countries, he noted.

Ambassador Matsunaga Daisuke on his part said the project will contribute to the economic revitalization and the improvement of access to social services in Addis Ababa.

He stated that Japan will continue to support Ethiopia’s development endeavors through various Japanese assistance projects and other modalities of assistance.