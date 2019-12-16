ESLSE Signs Shipment Accord with DHL, Diamond Shipping

Addis Ababa December 16/2019 Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Services Enterprise (ESLSE) today signed a charter party contract agreement for shipment of import fertilizer with DHL Global and Diamond Shipping companies.



ESLSE CEO, Roba Megersa, signed the agreement with DHL’s Managing Director, Li Jiang, and Director of Diamond Shipping, company, Ashok Jain where Transport Minister, Dagmawit Moges, witnessed the signing ceremony in Addis Ababa.

The sea transport for the total of 1.5 million tones of import fertilizer by the two companies will cost more than 42 million USD, minimizes 75 percent of previous expense, according to Roba.

The CEO pointed out that the fertilizers will be imported from the ports of Morocco, China, United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

Some 900 thousand tones will be transported by DHL, which is the world’s leading express delivery and logistics company, while the rest 560 thousand tones to be transported by Diamond Shipping Company.

Transporting 75,000 tone of fertilizer by a ship at a time is the first experience for ESLSE and the Djibouti port that has not exceeded from 50,000 tones so far, it was indicated.

Most of the purchased fertilizer is expected to reach at the Port of Djibouti this month and will all be apportioned to unions and users until June except Urea, it was learned.