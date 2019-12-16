Ethiopian Launches Flight to Houston

December 16/2019 The Ethiopian Airlines Group launched Thrice weekly flights to Houston, Texas.

The new Houston flight will be operated via Ethiopian West African Hub in Lome, Togo.

The route will facilitate the travel of the large African community in the Houston area as well as the oil and gas industry and other companies doing business in the region.

Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde GebreMarim, remarked that the U.S is among the most important markets owing to the presence of a large African community and growing investment, trade and tourism relations with Africa.

He added that the new route structure with additional frequencies to multiple gateways and the opening of new route to Houston is amid at responding to the market demand beyond availing the possible connectivity between the USA and over 60 African destinations.

The CEO also indicated that the new flights will provide the only direction and most efficient connections between Houston and West Africa.