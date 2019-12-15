Chinese Treasures Displayed Worldwide in 2019

Ena December 15/2019 Various Chinese cultural and art treasures have been put on show in many parts of the world in 2019.



The displayed treasures include sculptures, calligraphy, ceramics and imperial belongings showcased Chinese civilization and facilitated cultural exchanges.

Last December, New Zealand’s national museum launched four-month exhibition of the Terracotta Army, an imperial icon of ancient Chinese art and civilization.

More than 160 pieces of ancient Chinese antiques made of gold, jade and bronze were displayed, providing visitors with a glimpse of the long-standing Asian civilization.

Treasures showcasing the lives of emperors and empresses of China’s Qing Dynasty also went on display in museums in Washington D.C. and Moscow in the first half of 2019.

Over 100 exhibits were also displayed, including imperial portraits, narrative paintings, furnishings, jewelry and costumes from the Palace Museum in Beijing.

Museums have also explored new techniques and innovative ways to add more fun to visitors’ experience of appreciating Chinese cultural relics.

On January 30, ahead of the Chinese Spring Festival, a creative Chinese cultural exhibition kicked off at the Guimet National Museum of Asian Arts in Paris, offering people an interactive and immersive experience with Chinese New Year customs and rituals.

Likewise, the British Museum opened an online souvenir store on Alibaba’s Tmall shopping platform in July 2018. In more than a year, the shop has accumulated more than 1.04 million followers.

Chinese museums have inked deals with their counterparts in such countries as Australia, Russia and Greece to enhance cooperation in the exhibition, protection and scientific research of cultural relics.

The Acropolis Museum in Athens, for instance, has established partnerships with the Shanghai Museum and the Palace Museum for exhibitions and art workshops.