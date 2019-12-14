Council of Ministers Passes Decisions on Various Issues

ENA, December 14/2019 The Council of Ministers at its ordinary session held today passed decisions on draft bills.

Accordingly, the Council approves the draft bill on project administration and management, aimed to ensure transparency and accountability.

The draft bill is intended to fill the gap in public project management, which is said to be the reason for overdue of projects by years and increased costs.

The Council referred the draft bill to the House of Peoples’ Representatives for approval.

The other draft bill that the Council discussed was a bill to reestablish minerals, petroleum and bio-fuel corporation.

The Council approved and decided that the draft proclamation, which is intended to enable the corporation undertake its activities in a better way following the priority given by the government to the sector, to be implemented.

A draft bill on execution and enforcement of foreign judgments was another document that the Council referred to the House for approval.

The bill is said to have vital importance to minimize fear among foreign companies and improve inflow of foreign direct investment.

After rigorous deliberation, the council has referred the draft bill to the House of People’s Representatives for approval.

Furthermore, the Council has also referred various agreements to the House for approval.