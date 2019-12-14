Ethiopia, Indonesia Youth Talk Held to Enhance Cultural Exchange

ENA, December 12/2019 An event that aimed to promote cultural exchange between Ethiopia and Indonesia held yesterday at the premises of the embassy of Indonesia in Addis Ababa.

The event – listen to the voice of the youth: Indonesia and Ethiopia youth talk – was organized by Indonesian embassy in collaboration with Ethiopia-Indonesia Youth Association.

During the event, the youth exchanged social and cultural experiences of the two countries and show traditional dressing and music to the attendees.

During the occasion, State Minister of Culture and Tourism, Bizunesh Meseret said the show is mainly important to promote cultural exchange among peoples of the two countries.

It would also help to enhance the bilateral relation between the two countries, she added.

Ethiopian Youth Association Secretary General, Ermiyas Mathiwos noted the important role that youth play in maintaining and promoting indigenous culture of a country.

added, in this regard, it is the responsibility of the youth to transfer indigenous cultures to the next generation.

Indonesian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Al Busyra Basnur said the show would help to build stronger connection and understanding between youth in both countries.

The show explores potential bilateral cooperation in all sectors, especially among the youth, he noted.

Around 200 youth, and high level officials from both countries attended the event.