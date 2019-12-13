Associations Establish Ethiopian Human Rights Defenders Coalition

Ena December 13/2019 The Associations of Human Rights in Ethiopia have established today Ethiopian Human Rights Defenders Coalition.



Associations of Human Rights in Ethiopia Executive Director, Yared Hailemariam said the “establishment of the Ethiopian Human Rights Defenders Coalition is important in improving the country’s human rights issue.”

Individuals can play significant role in promoting and respecting the human rights of citizens, he said, adding that “consequently we might reduce human rights violation in the country.”

He stated that the established coalition will provide support in capacity building and above all protection.

According to Yared, there are numerous human rights defenders across the country, apart from those known through various media channels.

Meanwhile, the newly established Ethiopian Human Rights Defenders Coalition, in its establishment declaration, has expressed deep concern about the specific challenges that human rights defenders face in Ethiopia.

It envisages launching countrywide network to create safe and enabling working environment as well as protecting human rights defenders while actively engaging with national, regional and international mechanisms.

Moreover, the Ethiopian Human Rights Defenders Coalition will increase attention to the most at-risk defenders, including women rights defenders, ethnic minorities and persons with disabilities as well as journalists exposing impunity and high-level corruption.