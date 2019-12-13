Military Personnel from 5 East African Countries Conclude Training

Addis Ababa December 13/2019 Some 32 military personnel drawn from Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and Ethiopia have concluded their two-week civil-military coordination course.



The course was organized by the Ethiopian International Peace Keeping Training Center with the funding and technical assistance of the Government of UK.

It aim of the course is to enhance the knowledge and understanding of the basic concept of the principle of the civil military coordination.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Brigadier General Diriba Regassa said the goal of civil-military coordination is to improve the overall mission of effectiveness and to enable more effective military support to civilian partners.

He said the large numbers of multidimensional mandates of today’s UN peacekeeping operations and the broad range of issues they deal with coordination among the various multi-functional actors are key for the success of these missions.

Regional Security and Stability Program Deputy Head at UK Embassy, Jane Marchant said “as military, police and civilian personnel it is essential that you are able to work with and alongside each other so that you can effectively bring peace and security to conflict affected areas.”

Marchant, who stated that UK is committed to support the center from financing the training building and providing a permanent military advisor and funding the courses, added that “we look forward to strengthening this partnership, not just here, but also at the training center in Hurso and Police Training College in Sendefa.”

Major Louis Biutsimisti, a trainee from Burundi, said the course was important and well designed.

“It will help me to carry out my mission on peacekeeping and implement the mandate of UN effectively,” he stated.

Another trainee from Uganda, Captain Simon Ethalet said the course will help to enhance my knowledge and skill on civil military coordination.

Major Kabengera Viateur of Rwanda said it helps to enhance knowledge on how to bridge peace and stability in the conflict areas.