Ethiopians, Africans Proud of Abiy’s Nobel Peace Prize: President

ENA, December 13/2019 President Sahilework Zewode said Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s win on the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize has brought immense pride to Ethiopians and Africans.

Speaking at a gala dinner and welcoming ceremony held last evening at the national palace for Nobel Laureate Abiy Ahmed, she said the prize has promoted Ethiopian profile at the international arena.

The president added that “we Ethiopians pride enormously for this great moment.”

This award has sent a positive signal to the international community that the hope of peace winds has been reviving in the restive East African region, she noted.

“Above all, this is a great signal what this Nobel Prize has sent to the world that the Horn of Africa is becoming a place for economic cooperation and example of stability which widely known in its decades of civil war,” she added.

Noting that Ethiopia has embarked on a historic reforms, the award has to be used as a positive energy to defy together any threats towards the ongoing change, the president said.

Entertaining diverse views is a norm of democracy, the president said adding that “Ethiopian elites have to ready to promote civilized politics by employing the supremacy of ideas.”

Peace Laureate Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on his part called on Ethiopians to cement industriousness and unity in order to build a strong prosperous Ethiopia.

Ethiopia has untapped potential and is endowed natural resources the Premier underlined the country needs to exploit its potential.

The reception has brought together high profile government officials, businessmen, public figures and diplomatic crops.