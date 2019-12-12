UN Congratulates PM Abiy, Ready to Support Ethiopia’s Peace Initiative

Ena December 12/2019 The United Nations in Ethiopia congratulated Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, on receiving the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

According to a press release sent to ENA, the United Nations in Ethiopia affirms its strong commitment to supporting efforts toward sustainable peace and development in the country.

United Nation’s Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Steven Were Omamo, noted that “The United Nations family in Ethiopia shares the joy and pride of millions of Ethiopians on this special recognition of Ethiopia’s vital role in peace building and international cooperation.”

Reflecting on the Prime Minister’s appeal to Ethiopians in his acceptance speech to, “Join hands and help build a country that offers equal justice, equal rights, and equal opportunities for all its citizens,”

Omamo underlined that the UN will continue to work with the Government of Ethiopia and all its partners and supporters as the nation pulls together to build an inclusive and democratic Ethiopia.