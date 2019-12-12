A New Comic Book on the Real Life of Abdissa Agga Released

ENA, December 12/2019 The first comic book about the legendary Ethiopian hero, Colonel Abdissa Agga, released on Wednesday at the Serbian Embassy in Addis Ababa.

The book called “AGGA” is written by a young Ethiopian author, Minas Halefom, which its publication was sponsored by the Embassy of the Republic of Serbia in Addis Ababa.

The book is a comic graphic novel based on the true life story of the legendary Colonel Abdissa Agga.

Colonel Abdissa Agga, who was born in West Welega Zone in Oromia Regional State, captured by Italian soldiers while fighting the Italian fascist invaders in their attempt to conquer Ethiopia in 1936, then transported through Asmara to Italy.

He was then imprisoned in a concentration camp in the Island of Sicily, Italy where he met Captain Julio, a Yugoslav hero and then the two became friends made a daring escape from the concentration camp taking a dozen prisoners to the woods.

Author of the book Minas Halefom appreciated Serbian Embassy for sponsoring the publication of the book.

“I heard about Abdissa Agga for the first time on radio but I could not read more about him because not much has documented about the Ethiopian hero. So, this initiated me to write and publish the story,” Minas said.

The book is a kind of hilarious story from the true life of Abdissa Agga and it could narrate for the new generation to learn more about the Ethiopian hero, according to the author.

Daughter of the hero, Addisalem Abdissa, said “my father died when we were Children but I heard from my mother that he is a hero contributing a lot in the fight against fascists.”

Addisalem stated that “we also learned a short history about my father in grade five academic books but that book no longer exists and our children could not learn about Abdissa. So this new book could help the new generation to know more about our hero father.”