FM Gedu Hold Talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Ena December 12/2019 Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedu Andargachew met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington D.C.

The two sides have exchanged views on Ethiopia’s important role in ensuring peace and security in sub-Saharan Africa and in achieving durable solutions to regional issues.

Gedu and Pompeo also discussed on wide ranges of bilateral regional issues including Ethiopia’s home-grown economic reform program, US investment in Ethiopia, and the trilateral dialogue on GERD.

The Secretary of State once more congratulated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

Foreign Minister Gedu said Ethiopia highly valued the unwavering US support to Ethiopia and ensuring sustainable peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

He urged the United States to continue its support for the economic transformation of home-grown economic reform program and institutional capacity building.

Gedu also affirmed to the Secretary of State that Ethiopia will continue its efforts in ensuring and building sustainable peace and security in the Horn Africa, stressing for the US strong partnership to this end.

Speaking on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), he stated that GERD is a national project being built to address the age-long development demands of its people, “not to harm anyone”.

Secretary Pompeo on his part reiterated U.S. support for Ethiopia’s political and economic reforms.

Furthermore, he stated that his country strongly desire Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan to resolve their differences on the GERD through dialogue and his country will continue to support the move.