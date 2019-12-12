Nobel Peace Prize Vital in Building Ethiopia’s Positive Image: PM Abiy

ENA, December 12/2019 The 2019 Peace Laureate, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, said the Nobel Peace Prize award is a vital opportunity in building the positive image of Ethiopia to the rest of the world.

On his return from Oslo, Norway the Premier was accorded a warm welcome this morning where all and sundry came out to the streets of the country’s and continental capital, Addis Ababa.

Abiy commended the unreserved contribution of the peoples of Ethiopia and Eritrea that bore fruit of peace prevalence and most of all President Isaias Afeworki’s.

The first-ever Ethiopian Peace Laureate urged the Horn African countries to pursue on similar initiatives and reap the fruits of peace which are prerequisite to the development and prosperity of their people.

Moreover, Abiy noted “this is a good opportunity to lure tourists and exponentially exploit the country’s enormous tourist potentials.”

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for making peace with Eritrea after two decades of stalemate. He received the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo last Tuesday.