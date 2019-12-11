Institute, AGBL Group Sign MoU, DNA Sequencing Machine Inaugurated

Ena December 11/2019 Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute (EBTi) has signed today a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Global Group (AGBL) to work in partnership on areas of biomedical technologies.

Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute Director-General, Kassahun Tesfaye said on the occasion the agreement encourages mutually strategic partnership in science and technology with specific emphasis on biotechnology, genomic, and biomedical areas.

It allows Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute to collaborate with the Group on capacity building and infrastructure development at national level, he added.

AGBL Group CEO, Tamer Degheidy said on his part “we believe that Ethiopia will be one of the leading African nations in the area of science and technology. …we are very optimistic about the future genomic-genetic researches in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa.”

Meanwhile, Director-General of the institute disclosed that a 4-million-birr DNA sequencing laboratory machine built on the premises of Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute was inaugurated.

The laboratory machine has been installed with the support and collaboration of Alliance Global Group, which contributed around 2 million birr for installing the machine.